Thibaut Courtois Undergoes Knee Surgery – Real Madrid

Real Madrid have confirmed that their goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois, has successfully undergone surgery to treat a tear to the internal meniscus of his right knee.

Recall that Naija News reported that Thibaut Courtois left the Real Madrid training pitch in tears after he sustained a second knee injury in 12 months.

Recall that the Belgian goalkeeper sustained a season-wrecking injury while in training in August 2023 and the injury sidelined him until March 2024.

On Tuesday, March 19, Thibaut Courtois suffered an injury to his knee while training as coach Carlo Ancelotti expected him to return to his squad at the end of this month’s international break.

Unfortunately, that projection won’t work out as planned as the knee injury was so severe that the 31-year-old Belgium international had to undergo surgery earlier today, March 20.

A statement on the club’s website reads: “Our player Thibaut Courtois underwent successful surgery today for a tear to the internal meniscus of his right knee, under the supervision of the Real Madrid Medical Services. Courtois will start his recovery program in the next few days.”

At the time of writing this report, Real Madrid have not specified how long Thibaut Courtois will remain sidelined due to the fresh injury. However, reports claimed that the goalkeeper who has not played a professional game so far this season might not return to full fitness until the end of the 2023-2024 season.

In his absence, Real Madrid will continue to depend on Spain international Kepa Arrizabalaga who the club signed from Chelsea on loan due to the injury Courtois sustained in August.

Note that Kepa hasn’t been able to establish himself at Real Madrid despite the absence of Courtois as coach Ancelotti prefers to use his second-choice goalkeeper, Andriy Lunin of Ukraine ahead of the Spanish goalie.