Thibaut Courtois Sustains Fresh Injury At Real Madrid

How bad can the 2023-2024 season be for Thibaut Courtois? That is the question on the lips of most Real Madrid fans as the Belgian goalkeeper sustained yet another injury.

A few days before the beginning of the ongoing season, Thibaut Courtois was sidelined after injuring his ACL in his left knee while in training. Due to the injury he sustained in August, the goalkeeper has not featured in any professional game for Real Madrid this season.

The injury forced Real Madrid to sign Kepa on loan from Chelsea and ended up relying more on the club’s second-choice goalkeeper, Andriy Lunin in the absence of the 31-year-old Belgian goalie.

Courtois has not kicked a ball for both his club and his national team, Belgium, so far this year due to fitness issues.

He returned to training this month and participated in full training with Real Madrid earlier today, March 19, but he was forced to leave the training pitch due to another injury concerns.

Spanish publication, Marca claimed that Thibaut Courtois sustained a fresh knee injury in training on Tuesday and further medical examination confirmed that the goalkeeper developed a torn meniscus in his right knee.

This means that the Belgium international could have to undergo surgery to treat the fitness. If that is the next step, Thibaut Courtois is expected to miss the rest of the 2023-2024 season.

This will be a huge setback to coach Carlo Ancelotti who has been paired to face coach Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in the quarter-final stage of the UEFA Champions League on April 9.

Reports claimed that the Italian tactician expected the Belgian goalkeeper to return to full fitness at the end of the March international break but that will no longer be possible due to his latest fitness issues.