Sebastien Haller Sustains Injury Days After Winning 2023 AFCON For Ivory Coast

German Bundesliga club, Borussia Dortmund have confirmed that the 2023 AFCON winner, Sebastien Haller wouldn’t be available for the team for “several weeks”.

A statement from the club on Friday, February 16, confirmed that Sebastien Haller suffered a recurrence of an ankle injury.

The statement reads: “Examinations on Friday morning in Dortmund revealed that the ankle injury that Haller suffered against Mainz in mid-December has flared up again and the forward will have to take another break for a while”.

Recall that Sebastien Haller joined the German Bundesliga side from Dutch giants, Ajax on July 6, 2022. Unfortunately, days after his unveiling, it was discovered that he had testicular cancer.

After two surgeries and four rounds of chemotherapy, he was permitted to return to football in January 2023.

Unfortunately, he sustained a knee injury months after which almost forced him to miss the 2023 AFCON in his home country, Ivory Coast.

Before the injury, Sebastien Haller managed to play 14 games and scored just a goal for Borussia Dortmund.

He joined the Ivorian AFCON team while still recovering from the injury, hence, he missed most of the games.

Fortunately for Ivory Coast, Haller scored the lone goal which knocked out DR Congo in the semi-final stage. He also scored the winning goal against Nigeria in the final of the 2023 AFCON.

When he returned to Borussia Dortmund earlier this week, he received a hero’s welcome but that didn’t end well for the club as the 29-year-old striker has to return to the treatment room.