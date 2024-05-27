Deposed Kano Emir, Ado Bayero Receives District Heads In Nasarawa Palace

The deposed Emir of Kano, HRH Aminu Ado Bayero, on Monday, received some district heads at the Nassarawa palace.

Naija News gathered that the district heads were at the palace to pay homage to Ado Bayero amid the tussle for the Kano Emirate throne.

This comes a day after the 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, presided over the first emirate council meeting of district heads and senior traditional council members at the Gidan Rumfa palace.

With the raging tension around the emirship in the state still high, no fewer than 40 district heads and significant figures among the senior council members renewed their allegiance to the 16th Emir of Kano.

Upon Sanusi’s arrival in the main palace, the district heads and council members prostrated themselves before him, signifying their official endorsement of his position as the rightful Emir of Kano.

Notable among those who paid homage were the five kingmakers, including Madaki, Wali, Makama, Sarkin Bai, and Sarkin Dawaki Mai tuta.

Others included Waziri, Turaki, Sarkin Shanu, Danburan, Dan İsa, Dan Lawan Dan Amar Magajin Gari, Dan Majen, Dan Kade, Matawalle, Sarkin Fulanin Jaidanawa, Magajin Malam, Dokaji, and Dandarman Kano.

The remaining were Marafa, Dallatu, Magajin Rafi, Sarkin Fada, Bunun, Baura, Dan Madamin, Dan Galadima, Talba, San Turaki, Dangoriba, Dan Maliki, Falaki, Yarima, Baraya, Zanna, Yan Daka, Fagaci, Dan Masani, and Wakilin Barden Kano.