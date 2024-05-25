BREAKING: ‘May Peace Reign In Kano‘ – Dethroned Emir, Ado Bayero Breaks Silence

The 15th Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, has prayed for peace in Kano State amid the ongoing Emirship tussle in the state.

He stressed the principle of equality before the law and urged the public to maintain composure.

Naija News reports that Ado Bayero stated this while addressing the gathering at the temporary residence where he has been staying since his removal from the throne.

He expressed confidence in the triumph of justice, pledging to abide by the dictates of the law, highlighting the significance of Kano as a vital state in Nigeria.

Speaking in Hausa language, the dethroned monarch appealed to the people to uphold the law and patiently await the resolution of this dispute through the legal process.

He said, “I call on the people to remain law-abiding while awaiting the outcome of the legal process in this tussle.

“We call on the authority to do justice in this matter. Kano is a very influential state in Nigeria. Whatever affects Kano affects Nigeria. May peace reign in Kano. We pray for Allah to bless Kano with responsible and just leaders. Justice is the way to go on every issue. There will be justice. Nobody is above the law. We will accept whatever the law says. I appreciate all the people who have shown concern.

“As I said, justice will take its course. We will keep on praying for peace in Kano State. May Allah the Almighty protect us.”