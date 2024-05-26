Jubilation As Emir Sanusi Meets With District Heads (Photo)

The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, on Sunday, was serenaded with chants of adulation and jubilation when he ventured outdoors for the main palace.

Naija News reports that Sanusi rode on a royal horse and gesticulated at the crowd.

The crowd in response to the appearance of the Emir responded with, “You’re the only Emir we know.”

He also met with some district heads, council members, vigilantes, women group and well wishers who were at the palace to pay homage.

The former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) made a comeback as Emir on Thursday after the state governor, Abba Yusuf, signed the new Kano Emirate Council Law.

The law repealed the 2019 version, which balkanised the Kano emirate into five jurisdictions and was relied upon to depose Sanusi as Emir in 2020.

Despite Sanusi’s reinstatement, some Kano residents are still pledging fealty to Aminu Bayero, the deposed Emir.

In a related development, Naija News had earlier reported that some protesters took to the streets of Gaya, one of the five emirates impacted by the annulled Kano Emirates Council Law.

The protesters, wielding placards and singing anti-government songs, alleged that the emirate’s dissolution was driven by political motives and was unjust.

See some pictures from Sanusi’s day in the sun below.

