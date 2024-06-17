Eid-El-Kabir: Gov. Yusuf Distributes 700 Cows To Kano People

The Governor of Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has commenced the distribution of meat from 700 cows to 5,600 needy individuals to help them celebrate the 2024 Eid El Kabir festivities.

Naija News understands that the meat was targetted at vulnerable within the state.

In a press release, the spokesperson for the Governor, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, mentioned that Governor Yusuf has kicked off the meat distribution to 5,600 people across the state, a courtesy of a non-profit organization from Germany, HASENE, in collaboration with the BARIS Foundation, for their Eid El Kabir Kurban in the year 1445AH.

At the ceremony held at Bayero University, Kano, Governor Yusuf shared his deep happiness with the generous act, anticipating the boost in the spirits of the many people in need.

He urged the organizers and those involved in the project to act with fairness and show deep respect for Allah, to ensure they carry out their duties and achieve the goals of the Kurban project in the state.

The Kano State Governor also urged that the meat distribution should include patients in hospitals, those living in care facilities, and homeless individuals on the streets.

He also emphasized the Kano State Government’s commitment to working with any organization that is ready to support the people of the state in various areas of life.

Muhammad Aydin, a sponsor from Germany involved in this initiative, mentioned that their visit to Kano is dedicated to honoring Edil-Kabir and distributing their sacrificial meat to the Muslim community, with the goal of enhancing unity among them.

He conveyed appreciation for the generous welcome and friendly treatment they received from the Kano State Government and, consequently, the citizens of the state.