BREAKING: Protesters Storm Street At Disbanded Kano Emirate

Protesters have taken to the streets of Gaya, one of the five emirates impacted by the annulled Kano Emirates Council Law.

Naija News earlier reported that the State Assembly passed a bill titled, ‘The Kano State Emirates Councils (Repeal) Bill, 2024’, which dissolved the establishment of the additional emirates.

Governor Abba Yusuf, while endorsing the law on Thursday, dissolved Abdullahi Ganduje’s four extra emirates: Rano, Gaya, Karaye, and Bichi.

The governor instructed all monarchs, including Alhaji Aliyu Ibrahim Abdulkadir, Emir of Gaya, to hand over their duties to Comrade Abdulsalam Gwarzo, the Deputy Governor in charge of the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

This made way for the reinstatement of Muhammadu Sanusi II on Thursday by Governor Yusuf, four years after he was dethroned by a former governor of the state, Abdullahi Ganduje.

Daily Trust reported that residents witnessed the dethroned Emir vacating the palace at midnight on Thursday, with no signs of violence or resistance due to the presence of armed security personnel.

Some residents, unhappy with the dissolution of the emirate, protested in the streets on Sunday morning.

The protesters, wielding placards and singing anti-government songs, alleged that the emirate’s dissolution was driven by political motives and was unjust.