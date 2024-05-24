Kwankwaso Behind Sanusi’s Reinstatement As Emir Of Kano – Atiku

A public affairs analyst and social commentator, Atiku Abubakar, has accused the former Governor of Kano State, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, of being behind the reinstatement of Muhammad Sanusi as the Emir of Kano.

Recall that Governor Yusuf on Thursday signed the new Emirate Council Law, which sacked the five emirs appointed by his predecessor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

The governor also reinstated Sanusi as the new Emir of Kano and asked the sacked emirs to leave the palaces and residences within two days.

Speaking on Thursday during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today, Abubakar said Sanusi’s reinstatement and the sack of the five emirs was fuelled by politics.

Abubakar said former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje removed Sanusi because he was becoming a stumbling block to the development of the state.

He said, “Today is a sad day for the people of Kano State because I know the politics being played all along.

“It’s not new or surprising to us. The aide to the governor has mentioned Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso which is an indictment. He has been behind all this.

“The creation of additional emirates by former governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje was the best thing that happened to Kano State when you talked about achievement.

“Can you talk about Muhammadu Sanusi’s achievements in a state that has thousands of out-of-school children. What were his contributions? What did he do when he was the emir?

“It’s enough for you to come on air and speak English while your children don’t go to school. Is it enough to produce the highest number of beggars on the street? It is not by you speaking English and living a flamboyant life while Kano children don’t have decent meals.”

