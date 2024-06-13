Alleged Fraud: ‘Voluntarily Submit Yourself To EFCC’ – NNPP Chieftain lambasts Kwankwaso

The National Secretary of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Oginni Olaposi Sunday, has slammed the party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Rabiu Kwankwaso, for securing an order from the Kano State High Court to stop his invitation, arrest and prosecution by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC).

Naija News reports that Oginni while addressing journalists in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, said the court order that Kwankwaso procured was too weak to protect him from the long arm of the law.

The NNPP chieftain noted that the magnitude of unprecedented corruption by successive governments and politicians in Nigeria had made nonsense of the nation’s democracy.

Oginni, who frowned at Kwankwaso’s decision to rush to court for protection, made it clear that as a law-abiding political party, NNPP approached the relevant government agency responsible for dealing with corruption in Nigeria.

He further urged Kwankwa to voluntarily submit himself to the anti-graft agency rather than unnecessary confrontation like the embattled former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello.

He said, “The continuous resistance of former governors to EFCC’s investigations is becoming worrisome.

“It is on record that the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) through its National Secretary, Comrade Oginni Olaposi Sunday has requested that the EFCC should investigate Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and other party officers on the money collected by the party from the sales of nomination forms and campaign funds donations for the 2023 general elections, which was allegedly stolen by Senator Kwankwaso and his cohorts.

“In a dramatic reaction to the imminent EFCC’s investigation, Senator Kwankwaso rushed to the Kano State High Court to ‘procure’ an order to stop the anti-graft agency from inviting him and other alleged corrupt officers for investigation, the same manner in which Yahaya Bello, the immediate past Governor of Kogi State is trying to use Court to frustrate EFCC’s prosecution.

“Nigerians cannot forget in hurry that Yahaya Bello also used Kogi State High Court to ‘procure’ a frivolous order similar to what Senator Kwankwaso also ‘procured’ from Kano State High Court to frustrate EFCC’s investigation and arrest.

“We cannot teach the EFCC how to discharge its job. I am very sure that the anti-graft agency is up to the task.

“If Senator Kwankwaso and his defunct NWC are as clean as they pretended to be, they have no reason to run away from the EFCC’s investigation.

“The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) is hereby calling on well meaning Nigerians to prevail on Senator Kwankwaso to voluntarily submit himself to the EFCC.

“It’s more honourable for him to peacefully engage EFCC than unnecessary confrontation like Yahaya Bello”.