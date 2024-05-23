Kano Governor Signs Law Scraping Five Emirates (Video)

The Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, has signed the bill that repealed the State Emirate Council Law 2019 that gave the state five emirate councils.

The state House of Assembly on Thursday passed a bill for the dissolution of the four additional emirates created by the immediate past administration of former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and the removal of all five emirs.

The law, titled the Kano State Emirates Council (Amendment No.2) Law, 2024, scrapped the five emirates system and first-class emirs in Gaya, Rano, Karaye and Bichi.

Naija News learned that Governor Yusuf signed the law after meeting behind closed door with some Kano kingmakers and lawmakers led by the speaker, Jibrin Falgore, at the Government House.

According to Daily Trust, the governor signed the law Thursday evening at the Government House at exactly 5:10 pm alongside his deputy, the Speaker of the State Assembly and other principal officers in the government.

Recall that the law was first amended in 2019 amid a rift between Ganduje and Sanusi, which led to the removal of the former CBN boss as the Emir of Kano.

The first amendment broke the Kano Emirate into five with the creation of Rano, Karaye, Gaya and Bichi emirates, and the appointment of first-class emirs for the new emirates, eventually culminating in the deposition of the then-Emir of Kano.

See the video of the signing below