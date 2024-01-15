Governor Abba Yusuf Reacts To Massive Crowd That Welcomed Him Back To Kano After Supreme Court Judgement (Photos)

The Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has returned to the state from Abuja following the Supreme Court judgement, which affirmed his victory at the polls.

Naija News reports Governor Yusuf returned to Kano State on Sunday and was received by a mammoth crowd of supporters who trooped out to welcome him and celebrate the legal victory with him.

The crowd filled the streets and occupied almost every available space as the Governor made a return to Kano on Sunday and marched with him as his convoy moved through the state.

Reacting to the massive crowd that welcomed him, Governor Yusuf took to his account on the X platform on Monday to appreciate the people of Kano.

He said the love and solidarity of the crowd is one he would remember for many years to come.

He also promised to repay the belief of the people in him by working for the good people of the state.

“The resounding love and long march of solidarity that greeted my arrival in Kano yesterday, after Friday’s Supreme Court verdict is one that will reverberate across many years.

“As I stated, this serves as a great reminder about the task before us of repaying the confidence that the good people of Kano have in our leadership. We shall not take it for granted.” Governor Yusuf wrote.

Naija News recalls the Supreme Court last Friday, affirmed Abba Yusuf of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) as the duly elected Governor of Kano State.

Justice John Okoro, who read the lead judgment, held that the lower court was wrong in its judgment to have deducted 165,616 votes from the vote secured by Governor Yusuf.

According to the Supreme Court, the respondent’s allegation that the 165,616 ballot papers were not from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was not proven. It added that by virtue of section 63(1) of the Electoral Act before a ballot paper can be declared invalid, it must be proven that it was not given to the presiding officer.