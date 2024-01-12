Yusuf vs Gawuna: Supreme Court Delivers Final Ruling On Kano Governorship Election

The Supreme Court on Friday affirmed Abba Yusuf of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) as the duly elected Governor of Kano State.

Justice John Okoro, who read the lead judgment, held that the lower court was wrong in its judgment to have deducted 165,616 votes from the vote secured by Governor Yusuf.

According to the Supreme Court, the respondent’s allegation that the 165,616 ballot papers were not from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was not proven. It added that by virtue of section 63(1) of the Electoral Act before a ballot paper can be declared invalid, it must be proven that it was not given to the presiding officer.

Justice Okoro held that, in this case, the ballot papers in question were both signed and stamped; the only feature left out was the date, hence 165,616 should be added to the votes secured by Abba Yusuf.

The Supreme Court also ruled that the issue of wrong nomination of Governor Yusuf is a pre-election matter and no political party can interfere with how another party nominates its candidates.

The apex court, by its ruling, brings to an end the legal issues concerning the March 18 governorship election in Kano State.

Naija News recalls that in September 2023, a five-member panel of the Kano governorship election tribunal, nullified the victory of Governor Yusuf in the March 18 governorship election and affirmed Nasiru Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the duly elected governor of Kano.

On November 13, the Court of Appeal upheld the verdict of the tribunal, ruling that fielding Abba Yusuf was in breach of the Electoral Law as he was not qualified to contest that election.

Not satisfied, Yusuf proceeded to the Supreme Court to seek redress and was affirmed as the authentic Kano State Governor by the apex court.

The Supreme Court warned Judges of the lower courts to live up to expectations.