Kano Governor Announces Sack Of Emirs, Gives 48 Hours To Vacate Palaces

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has announced the sack of five Emirs in the North West state.

The governor stated this on Thursday while addressing journalists after signing the Emirate Council Law at the Government House in Abuja.

Yusuf directed the sacked monarchs to vacate official residences and palaces and hand over government belongings in their possession to the Commissioner of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs within two days.

He stated that the fve emirs appointed by former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje are the ones mainly affected by the new law.

Recall that Ganduje had in 2019 split Kano emirate into five and appointed an emir for each. The former governor also sacked the former Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi Lamido.

However, the governor announced the reinstatement of Sanusi as the new Emir of Kano after signing the law.

Yusuf signed the law at exactly 5:10pm after meeting behind closed door with Kano kingmakers and lawmakers led by the speaker, Jibrin Falgore, at the Government House.

The signing of the law was witnessed by the Kano deputy governor, the Speaker of the State Assembly and other principal officers in the government.

Recall that the state House of Assembly on Thursday morning passed a bill for the dissolution of the four additional emirates created by the immediate past administration of former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and the removal of all five emirs.

The law, titled the Kano State Emirates Council (Amendment No.2) Law, 2024, scrapped the five emirates system and first-class emirs in Gaya, Rano, Karaye and Bichi.

