I Never Asked Sanusi To Step Down As Emir Of Kano – Sheikh Niasse

The global leader of the Tijjaniyya Sect, Sheikh Muhammad Mahi Niasse, has denied urging the 16th Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, to step down from the throne.

Sheikh Niasse added that the letter in circulation which purportedly claimed he asked the reinstated Sanusi to step down from the throne, is fake and forged.

The global Islamic cleric made this known in a counter letter written in Arabic and translated to Hausa, signed by the Commissioner of Religious Matters of Kano State and who also doubled as the Nigeria spokesperson of the Global Tijjaniyya Leader, Sani Auwalu Ahmad Tijjan.

He added that security agents have been involved in the matter to fish out those behind the letter and ensure they face the wrath of the law.

“In fact, the purported letter has touched on the integrity of our leader who sees Muhammadu Sanusi II as his disciple in Nigeria, and a Person of humble background with sound religious character.

“We have given those behind the purported letter to within 24 hours show themselves and explain from where it’s emanated and to whom it was sent otherwise we will not hesitate in taking legal actions against them,” Sani said.

He said this is the second time the Tijjaniyya Leader is being misrepresented by a fake letter but this time around, their religious leader has ordered appropriate actions to be taken.

“This is the second time this kind of letter has been forged against our Global Tijjaniyya leader.

“The same thing was done during the previous administration of Umar Ganduje, but this time around anybody who is behind it will have himself to blame,” he said.