Sanusi Lamido Arrives Kano Govt House To Recieve Appointment Letter

The reinstated Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, has arrived at the Kano Government House to officially receive his appointment letter.

Naija News earlier reported that the Emir arrived in Kano late Thursday, and a low-key homecoming reception was organized for him based on security advice.

However, according to DailyTrust, the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is set to resume work as the sole first-class Emir of the state after receiving his appointment letter.

After the acceptance, the monarch will attend the much-anticipated event, which will usher him to his first public outing since his reinstatement.

Emir Sanusi is expected to attend a mini-durbar ceremony by 10 am at the Africa House in Kano Government House, from where he would proceed to the Nassarawa Emir’s palace.

The Emir will then lead the jumu’at (Friday) prayers at the Kano Central mosque, located at the palace in Kofar Kudu.

This follows Governor Abba Yusuf’s reinstatement of Sanusi on Thursday, four years after he was dethroned by Abdullahi Ganduje, a former governor of the state.

The governor also deposed five emirs appointed by Ganduje and gave them a 48-hour ultimatum to vacate their official residences and palaces.

He directed them to hand over all affairs to the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

Earlier, on Thursday morning, the Kano State House of Assembly passed a bill for the dissolution of the four additional emirates created by the immediate past administration of former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and the removal of all five emirates.

The law, titled the Kano State Emirates Council (Amendment No.2) Law, 2024, scrapped the five emirates system and first-class emirs in Gaya, Rano, Karaye and Bichi.