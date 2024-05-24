JUST IN: Sanusi Lamido Arrives Kano After Four-Year Deposition

The former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Muhammadu Sanusi II, has arrived in Kano State ahead of his reinstallation as the Emir of Kano.

The Director-General of Media and Publicity, Kano Government House, Sanusi Bature, made this known on Friday during an interview on a programme on Arise News, The Morning Show.

Bature disclosed that the former CBN Governor arrived in the state on Thursday evening on a lowkey after attending an event in Rivers State.

He also stated that Governor Abba Yusuf would present an appointment letter to the reinstated monarch at a colourful event at 10 am at Africa House in the Government House.

The media ade added that all the kingmakers and district heads in the state will submit and pledge their loyalty to the 16th Emir of Kano.

Court Stops Sanusi Lamido’s Reinstatement As Kano Emir

A significant development has occurred in the ongoing saga surrounding the Kano State Emirate Council, as a Federal High Court in Kano has issued an order stopping the Kano State Government from enforcing the Kano State Emirate Council Repeal Law.

This move comes after Alhaji Aminu Babba Dan Agundi, the Sarkin Dawaki Babba of the Kano Emirate, filed an application seeking to halt the enforcement of the law.