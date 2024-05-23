Sanusi Speaks Amidst Move Of ‘Emerging’ Kano Emir

The 14th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, on Thursday, said he has had his own fair share of controversies.

Sanusi stated this at the ongoing Rivers Economic and Investment Summit ongoing in Port Harcourt.

The statement comes hours after the Kano Assembly repealed the law which ex-Governor Abdullahi Ganduje used to dethrone Sanusi in 2020.

Sanusi, who was the keynote speaker at the event, said when Governor Siminalayi Fubara invited him, his schedule was tight but he chose to honour the invitation, out of the respect for the governor and the people of Rivers.

He said, “When I received the invitation from His Excellency to come and serve as the keynote speaker at the maiden Rivers State Economic and Investment Summit, my diary was filed with a lot of programmes both locally and internationally.

“I also had a bit of apprehension about coming to speak at a public forum such as this. Because sometimes, it doesn’t matter what we say about the problems or truthfulness of the solutions we try to proffer on reconfiguring the economy for the benefit of all. Sometimes misinterpretation and sensationalism become the aftermath of the speech more than the success. I’m sure we all agree that I have had my fair share of controversy.

“This misrepresentation sometimes makes this cause a matter of controversy rather than a solution. However, honour begets honour and I regard the invitation of His Excellency as an absolute honour and thar’s why I am here. Also honouring Rivers State is for me hououring one of my best friends, Herbert Wigwe.”

The monarch commended the Fubara administration for seeking to chart a new path for growth and prosperity.

The summit is Sanusi’s first public appearance since the news of the move to reinstate him back on the throne broke.