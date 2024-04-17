Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Wednesday, 17th April, 2024

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Wednesday, 17th April 2024

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday launched the National Single Window initiative, a transformative project that will propel the nation’s economy to new heights.

Naija News understands the National Single Window simplifies government trade compliance through a digital platform.

According to a statement from the presidency, the initiative will modernise the way trade is conducted in the country, and the steering committee that will drive the reform will be overseen by the presidency.

According to President Tinubu, the initiative will link the nation’s ports, government agencies, and key stakeholders, “creating a seamless and efficient system that will facilitate trade like never before.”

Nigeria stands the chance of reaping between $2.7 and $4 billion economic benefit from the paperless trade that the initiative will unlock.

Countries such as Singapore, South Korea, Kenya, and Saudi Arabia have already seen significant improvements in trade efficiency after implementing Single Window systems.

President Tinubu emphasised that the implementation of the National Single Window would not be an overnight process as it would require dedication, collaboration, and a phased approach in view of continental ramifications that extend far beyond national development imperatives alone.

The House of Representatives minority caucus has given President Bola Tinubu-led administration three months to address the security challenges in Nigeria.

Following a meeting at the National Assembly, the lawmakers stated that they would rally Nigerians to intervene if the government did not take action.

Speaking on behalf of the caucus after a private discussion, the Minority Leader, Kingsley Chinda, emphasized that the opposition is no longer willing to tolerate the widespread insecurity plaguing the nation.

He said: “In the same vein, we x-rayed the security situation in our country and we resolved that we can no longer take this situation where Nigeria is today almost tagged as one life, one-minute silence.

“The government is therefore called upon to immediately take steps to ensure that the security situation in the country is normalised, and the caucus has also given a three-month ultimatum for government to normalise the security situation in our country.

“After three months, the caucus will take further steps to sensitise and mobilise Nigerians to perhaps take their security into their hands.”

The Kaduna State House of Assembly has established a committee tasked with examining financial transactions, loans, grants, and project execution in former Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s administration.

Naija News reports that El-Rufai, a former FCT Minister, governed Kaduna State between the years 2015 and 2023.

El-Rufai and his successor, Governor Uba Sani, are reportedly at loggerheads over the governor’s decision to expose the huge debt the state is currently servicing.

The Kaduna State Assembly set up the fact-finding committee on Tuesday at the plenary held at the Lord Lugard Legislative Complex in Kaduna.

The legislative panel would also investigate El-Rufai’s top associate and senior counselor on investment Jimi Lawal.

The panel set up by the Assembly is expected to probe financial dealings, loans and grants and other project implementation from 2015-2023.

The panel was mandated to invite notable personalities including the former speakers of the 8th and 9th Assembly, commissioners of finance, former managing directors of Kaduna markets, and commissioners of budget and planning, among others.

The Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government has begun disbursement of the N200bn Presidential Conditional Grant Scheme to verified applicants.

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Doris Uzoka-Aniete, made this known in a post via her official X handle on Tuesday.

Recall that the federal government, through the Bank of Industry, had said it would be disbursing three categories of funding totalling N200bn to support manufacturers and businesses across the country.

In a progress report, Aniete stated that an unspecified number of beneficiaries have received their grants after an exhaustive selection process, marking the beginning of the phased disbursement strategy.

The minister added that by Friday, April 19, another significant disbursement will be made to a substantial number of verified applicants.

The Board of Trustees (BoT) Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Adolphus Wabara, has declared that those expecting the party to explode will be disappointed.

Naija News reports that the former Senate president asserted this during an interview with Vanguard.

Wabara stated that crisis and challenges in the opposition party are common features of every political party and are not peculiar to the PDP.

He predicted a brighter future for the former national ruling party, saying that the PDP has many mature minds capable of resolving any crisis.

Wabara also expressed confidence that the internal crisis would be amicably resolved at the party’s forthcoming National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, scheduled for Thursday in Abuja, and they will bounce back as the National ruling party in 2027.

The Board of Trustees of a faction of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has announced the six-month suspension of Abba Yusuf, the Governor of Kano State.

This decision, revealed by Comrade Oginni Olaposi Sunday, the party’s National Secretary, is linked to alleged anti-party activities involving the governor.

During a press conference held at the party’s headquarters in Abuja, Oginni stated that this suspension stems from Yusuf’s failure to comply with a prior summons to appear before a disciplinary committee.

The committee was tasked with investigating his alleged violations of the party’s constitution, specifically his participation in what the party deems an unauthorized national convention organized by the Kwankwasiya group on April 6, 2024, at the Class Event Centre in Wuse, Abuja.

The disciplinary committee, led by Barrister Monday Mawah and with Prince Adetoyese Omakanye as secretary, noted that Gov. Yusuf did not attend the scheduled hearing or provide any explanation for his absence despite being given ample opportunity to defend himself.

The 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has again lamented that the 2024 Nigerian budget contains a lot of anomalies.

Obi, in a post via his X account on Tuesday, said many projects listed in the budget are insensitive and not beneficial to the Nigerian masses, therefore calling for a review of the budget.

He added that he would not stop speaking against the anomalies of the 2024 budget till the end of the year because it is clear the budget does not align with the current circumstances in the country.

The former Anambra State Governor said the budget should have allocated scarce resources to high-priority areas which are essential for the well-being of the nation rather than serving the interest of just a few in the political class.

Obi lamented that the budget figures show a lot of insensitivity to the challenges of the people and therefore urged the government to reassess its priorities, revisit the budget, eliminate frivolous expenditures and channel resources properly for the benefit of the people.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has explained the reason for the demolition of properties owned by Chief Nicholas Ukachukwu, the Chairman and CEO of SNECOU Group Limited, in the Asokoro District of Abuja.

During his monthly live media chat, Minister Wike addressed the allegations levelled against his administration by Ukachukwu, who claimed that his property was targeted for demolition because he is Igbo.

Ukachukwu also accused Wike, former FCT Minister Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, and certain Lebanese developers of colluding to unlawfully seize his land, as reported by Arise TV.

Countering these claims, Wike clarified that the land in question was allocated under dubious circumstances, at a time when there was no minister to approve such transactions.

“This land, by this so-called ethnic jingoist, was allocated when there was no minister. The minister left on May 29, 2023. By June, the land was allocated by the director of lands,” Wike explained.

He emphasized that the allocation did not have the sanction of any minister, suggesting procedural impropriety.

The FCT Minister further revealed that after consultations with senior lawyers and a consensus among stakeholders, it was decided that no development should proceed on the disputed land until a final decision was reached. However, Wike accused Ukachukwu of attempting to preempt this process by beginning to sell off parcels of the land.

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has asserted that corruption and corrupt practices are major contributors to the insecurity issues in the country.

Naija News reports that the minister made these remarks during a courtesy visit to the Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Dr Musa Aliyu, SAN, in Abuja on Tuesday.

Tunji-Ojo, whose visit was to establish a strong partnership between his ministry and the ICPC, called for a collective effort to combat corruption.

The Minister expressed his belief that collaborating with anti-corruption agencies would help strengthen the system and eliminate any loopholes within the administrative processes.

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has further slashed diesel prices, from N1,200 to N1,000 per litre, aiming to mitigate the escalating inflation rates in Nigeria.

This reduction follows a previous price cut three weeks ago when the refinery initially decreased its diesel price by over 30%, down from N1,600 to N1,200 per litre.

The refinery has described this decision as a strategic move expected to “this significant reduction in the price of diesel, at Dangote Petroleum Refinery, is expected to positively affect all the spheres of the economy and ultimately reduce the high inflation rate in the country.”

During an interview with newsmen, the Executive Director of the Dangote Group, Devakumar Edwin, emphasized the refinery’s robust output capabilities.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.