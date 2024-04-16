Why I Won’t Stop Speaking Against The 2024 Budget Till The End Of The Year – Peter Obi

The 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has again lamented that the 2024 Nigerian budget contains a lot of anomalies.

Obi, in a post via his X account on Tuesday, said many projects listed in the budget are insensitive and not beneficial to the Nigerian masses, therefore calling for a review of the budget.

He added that he would not stop speaking against the anomalies of the 2024 budget till the end of the year because it is clear the budget does not align with the current circumstances in the country.

The former Anambra State Governor said the budget should have allocated scarce resources to high-priority areas which are essential for the well-being of the nation rather than serving the interest of just a few in the political class.

Obi lamented that the budget figures show a lot of insensitivity to the challenges of the people and therefore urged the government to reassess its priorities, revisit the budget, eliminate frivolous expenditures and channel resources properly for the benefit of the people

He wrote: “I will remain persistent in my expressions of deep concern about the 2024 budget because of its critical importance to the lives of the citizens especially the poor in our midst. I will continue to do so until the end of the year as a matter of patriotic engagement.

“This is because the many negatives of the budget have far-reaching implications for the development of our dear nation and the well-being of our citizens. It is evident that there are items in the budget that do not align with our current circumstances, and it is imperative to call for a review and appropriate virement. Allocating our scarce resources to high-priority areas of need is essential for the well-being of the nation. For instance, allocating N15 billion solely for the National Assembly hospital is unacceptable,especially when it exceeds five times the budgetary allocation to The National Hospital or the combined capital vote of our six major teaching hospitals across the nation, namely; University College Hospital, Ibadan; University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital, Enugu;Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, Zaria; Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital, Ile-Ife; Jos University Teaching Hospital and University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital. This disparity reflects a low level of care for the rest of society.

“Similarly, justifying a budgetary allocation of N15.3 billion for the National Assembly library project and procurement of books, including the e-Library, in a country without a National Library is very disappointing.

“The National Library has been under construction for the past 20 years, and its budgetary allocation for 2024 is less than 1B Naira, which makes the National Assembly Library budget 15 times more.

“Again the National Assembly Library budget is more than the combined budget of the top national universities’ libraries that desperately need the Libraries for research, teaching and learning purposes.

“Furthermore, allocating N10 billion for the Senate’s and House of Representatives’ car parks and the National Assembly Recreation Centre, while allocating less to the Ministry of Science, Technology, and Innovation, is concerning.

“In an era where science, technology and innovation are crucial for the nation’s future, such allocations demonstrate a lack of foresight and basic awareness of global trends and urgent national priorities.

“This level of insensitivity to the present situation and challenges faced by the people should not be tolerated by any development-minded nation. Every scarce resource must be directed towards productive sectors of the economy.

“It is time for our nation to reassess its priorities, revisit the budget, eliminate frivolous expenditures and channel our resources properly for the benefit of the people. No great nation is built on a foundation of waste and frivolity.”