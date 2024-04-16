Wike Clarifies Reasons Behind Demolition Of Ukachukwu’s Property In Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has explained the reason for the demolition of properties owned by Chief Nicholas Ukachukwu, the Chairman and CEO of SNECOU Group Limited, in the Asokoro District of Abuja.

During his monthly live media chat, Minister Wike addressed the allegations levelled against his administration by Ukachukwu, who claimed that his property was targeted for demolition because he is Igbo. Ukachukwu also accused Wike, former FCT Minister Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, and certain Lebanese developers of colluding to unlawfully seize his land, as reported by Arise TV.

Countering these claims, Wike clarified that the land in question was allocated under dubious circumstances, at a time when there was no minister to approve such transactions. “This land, by this so-called ethnic jingoist, was allocated when there was no minister. The minister left on May 29, 2023. By June, the land was allocated by the director of lands,” Wike explained. He emphasized that the allocation did not have the sanction of any minister, suggesting procedural impropriety.

The FCT Minister further revealed that after consultations with senior lawyers and a consensus among stakeholders, it was decided that no development should proceed on the disputed land until a final decision was reached. However, Wike accused Ukachukwu of attempting to preempt this process by beginning to sell off parcels of the land. “We all met and agreed that nobody should do anything on the land until we are able to make a final decision. Do you know what happened? These guys thought they were too smart and they started selling the land,” Wike stated.

The demolition action, which included not only Ukachukwu’s property but also various illegal structures across Abuja, was part of a broader crackdown on unlawful constructions within the capital. Naija News recalls that the Directorate of Road Transport Services (DRTS) of the FCTA had also demolished shops, eateries, and other structures at the Area 3 Taxi Rank, which were deemed to be operating without proper authorization.

Peter Olumuji, secretary of the Command and Control Centre, Department of Security Service (FCTA), commented on the operations, underscoring the necessity of maintaining legal and orderly development in the city.

Minister Wike’s revelations have shed light on the complexities of land administration in Abuja, highlighting issues of land-grabbing that he attributes to corruption within the land department of his ministry. By addressing these irregularities head-on, Wike’s administration asserts its commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring equitable treatment of all citizens, irrespective of ethnic background.

The situation remains tense as stakeholders and observers await further developments. The resolution of this dispute will likely have significant implications for governance and property rights enforcement in Nigeria’s capital.