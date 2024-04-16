Kaduna Assembly To Probe Nasir El-Rufai’s Administration

The Kaduna State House of Assembly has established a committee tasked with examining financial transactions, loans, grants, and project execution in former Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s administration.

Naija News reports that El-Rufai, a former FCT Minister, governed Kaduna State between the years 2015 and 2023.

El-Rufai and his successor, Governor Uba Sani, are reportedly at loggerhead over the governor’s decision to expose the huge debt the state is currently servicing.

The Kaduna State Assembly set up the fact-finding committee on Tuesday at the plenary held at the Lord Lugard Legislative Complex in Kaduna.

The legislative panel would also investigate El-Rufai’s top associate and senior counselor on investment Jimi Lawal.

The panel set up by the Assembly is expected to probe financial dealings, loans and grants and other project implementation from 2015-2023.

The panel was mandated to invite notable personalities including the former speakers of the 8th and 9th Assembly, commissioners of finance, former managing directors of Kaduna markets, and commissioners of budget and planning, among others.