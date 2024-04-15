Ganduje Was Sacked By Non-APC Members, Sponsored By NNPP In Kano - Excos

Advertisement

Executives of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ganduje ward and Dawakin Tofa local government area of Kano State have nullified the ‘suspension’ of the party’s national chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje.

The executives, in a joint press conference on Monday, said those who announced the earlier suspension of Ganduje are not APC members but members of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) sponsored by the Kano State government.

Naija News recalls Ganduje was suspended by his ward in DawakinTofa local government area of Kano State, on Monday, over alleged corruption.

Speaking to journalists, the legal adviser of the ward, Haladu Gwanjo, said the former Kano Governor is alleged to have committed gross misconduct and misappropriation of public funds during his administration in Kano.

According to him, the Executive members of the ward resolved to suspend Ganduje’s membership after a vote of no confidence passed on him due to his inability to clear his name from a wide range of allegations of corruption, particularly the widely circulated video where he allegedly received dollars as a bribe from a contractor.

He stated that the suspension is effective from Monday, 15 April, 2024 until the former governor of the state clears himself from the allegations.

But in a counter move, the APC executives in Ganduje ward and Dawakin Tofa local government said “their attention has been drawn to the purported suspension of the National Chairman of the Party, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, by unfornuately, non-APC members in the Ward.”

The Ganduje ward chairman, Alhaji Ahmed Mohammed Koko, who addressed the press on behalf of others, said “Those who addressed the press conference were sponsored by the NNPP state government, and from the record of the Party at the Ward, Local Government and State, are not card-carrying members of the APC.”

He added that “the purported suspension was null and void, and would have no any effect on the National Chairman”.

While calling on party members to disregard the suspension, Koko stated that: “The Ward and Local Government Executives having identified the persons involved in this unfortunate situation, have already prepared to charge them to court for impersonation and calculated attempt to embarrass and dent the image of the Party and that of the National Chairman.”