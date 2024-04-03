Chuba Akpom Hopes To Remain At Ajax Amid Interests From EPL Clubs

Advertisement

Nigerian striker, Chuba Akpom, has stressed that he is not planning to leave Dutch club, Ajax in the forthcoming summer transfer window.

Recall that Chuba Akpom left English Championship club, Middlesborough for Dutch club, Ajax, last summer after a season in which he scored a massive 28 league goals from 38 matches.

In his first few months in the Netherlands, Akpom struggled to score goals but has been able to regain his form in recent matches.

Due to his renewed form, some unnamed clubs especially in the Premier League are reportedly interested in the services of the 28-year-old striker.

Chuba Akpom who has scored 13 goals in 30 appearances across all competitions for Ajax was asked about his next destination in an interview with ESPN, the Nigerian star said, “Honestly, I have no idea”.

He continued, “We’ll probably look into that at the end of the season. Right now, we need to focus on getting three points from every game we play.

“Honestly, I don’t know much about what’s happening behind closed doors. I talk to my agent, but I don’t know what the club thinks.

“I made it clear that I wanted to stay here (during the winter window) because I believed I could have a big impact. So, I really wanted to stay.

“Of course, I want to stay. I play for Ajax. I know it hasn’t been a good season for us, but I enjoy it here. Besides, we can only do better next season. I’m definitely happy to be here.”