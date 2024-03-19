Chuba Akpom To Return To London As Super Eagles Of Nigeria Snub Him Again

Ajax striker, Chuba Akpom, has noted that it has been a “difficult time” for him as he is set to spend the March international break without international engagement.

Chuba Akpom was born in England to Nigerian parents,, making him eligible to play in either country.

Though he has played for England’s age-grade teams to the under-21 level, he was not deemed worthy to be invited to the country’s senior national team.

Hence, in 2019, the 28-year-old striker decided to switch his allegiance to Nigeria with the hope of getting on the Super Eagles squad.

The best chance he had to make the national team was during the 2022-2023 season while at Middlesbrough. In that season, Chuba Akpom scored 28 goals in 40 EFL Championship games.

He ended the season with Player of The Year and Players’ Player of The Year awards, but yet, he was not considered for a spot in the Super Eagles.

Even when he moved to Ajax ahead of the 2023-2024 season hoping to get more attention from the national team, he wasn’t looked upon as he struggled to establish himself at the club.

Chuba Akpom was expected to be included in the Super Eagles squad for the international friendlies against Ghana and Mali, which are expected to take place on March 22 and 26, respectively, but was excluded, which left him free in this month’s international break.

“I’m going back to London and spending time with my family because it’s been a difficult time for all of us,” Akpom told reporters in the Netherlands.

“We need to calm down mentally and clear our heads so that we can end the season on a positive note.”

Note that if Chuba Akpom is invited to the Super Eagles, he might remain on the bench because he is currently rated below the likes of Victor Osimhen of Napoli, Victor Boniface of Bayer Leverkusen, Taiwo Awoniyi of Nottingham Forest, Paul Onuachu of Trabzonspor, and even Terem Moffi of OGC Nice.