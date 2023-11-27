Chuba Akpom’s Heading Skill Impresses Teammates At Ajax

Ajax Amsterdam winger Steven Berghuis praised Chuba Akpom‘s exceptional heading ability after the player helped his team to beat Vitesse using his head.

At the Johan Cruijff Arena last weekend, Ajax defeated Vitesse 5-0 to record their biggest win of the 2023-2024 Eredivisie season.

Ajax’s fourth goal of the game came after a corner, which was headed into the goal by Akpom. It was his fifth goal for the club which he joined during last summer’s transfer window.

The Nigerian striker had earlier forced Vitesse’s Dominik Oroz to concede an own goal, setting up Ajax’s third goal in the Eredivisie match before he scored his headed goal.

Since Sébastien Haller, Edson Álvarez, and Lisandro Martínez departed Ajax, the Dutch club has been lacking a player who can score using his head. Hence, Berghuis finds Akpom’s heading skill to be satisfactory.

He is pleased that Akpom’s contribution including his headed goal helped Ajax to record an emphatic win over Vitesse, a win that has pushed them to the eighth spot in the Eredivisie.

“Due to the departures of Edson Álvarez, Lisandro Martínez, and Sébastien Haller, we’ve lost a significant amount of heading power,” Berghuis told ESPN.

“Today, we basically only have Chuba Akpom, who is good with his head.”