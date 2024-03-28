FCT Court Discharges, Acquits Adoke In OPL 245 Trial

Justice Abubakar Kutigi of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court has dismissed all charges of fraud, bribery, and conspiracy against the former Attorney-General of the Federation, Mohammed Bello Adoke.

The dismissal came after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) failed to substantiate its allegations against Adoke, leading to his acquittal on all counts.

During the ruling, Justice Kutigi addressed the “no case” submission put forward by Adoke’s defense, stating that the EFCC did not adequately prove the charges of fraud, bribery, and money laundering.

Consequently, Adoke was discharged and acquitted, marking a pivotal moment in this high-profile case.

The court scrutinized the claims of illegal tax waivers allegedly granted to multinational oil firms Shell and Eni but found them unsupported by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) or any other governmental authority.

Similarly, the accusation that Adoke received a N300 million bribe lacked evidential backing, leading to the dismissal of this charge as well.

This judgment may signal the end of protracted litigation related to the OPL 245 oil field saga. This case has seen Nigeria facing setbacks in various international and local legal fronts.

Notably, the EFCC acknowledged a lack of sufficient evidence against Adoke and other defendants, except for Rasky Gbinigie, who is accused of forgery related to company documents.