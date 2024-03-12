Kaduna Students Abduction: Negotiations With Bandits Okay – Shehu Sani

A former Kaduna North Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has supported the proposed negotiations with abductors of over 280 pupils kidnapped in Kaduna.

Recall that over 280 students of LEA Primary School and Government Secondary School in Kuriga, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State were abducted on Thursday.

After a few days after the kidnap, the bandits demanded 40 trillion naira, 11 Hilux vans and 150 motorcycles in exchange for the 16 persons they were holding captive.

This development was confirmed to newsmen by a community leader, John Yusuf, who said the bandits got in touch with the victims’ families and asked for the items.

In a post via his official X handle on Tuesday, Senator Sani explained that as long as there will be no payment of a huge ransom, the negotiations with bandits by the government are okay.

The former Senator stated that the reported demand of the bandits for outrageous ransom was sheer madness.

He wrote: “Negotiations with the bandits who kidnapped the Kaduna pupils is okay as long as it will NOT involve huge payments.

“It should be a koboless negotiation. Their reported demands for outrageous ransom is sheer madness.

“I’m still optimistic that the pupils will eventually be released gauging the ongoing efforts”.