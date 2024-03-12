IGP Launches Special Intervention Squad In Kaduna Over Abduction Of 287 Pupils, Teachers (Video)

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has arrived in Kaduna State to assess the situation following the kidnap of 280 school children and teachers of the joint Government Secondary and LEA Primary School in Kuriga, Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

On arrival, the Police boss was received by the Governor of the State, Uba Sani; the Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Yusuf Liman; and other senior government officials at the Government House in Kaduna.

Egbetokun, thereafter, commiserated with the Governor and the people of Kaduna State over the sad incident.

Speaking during the meeting, the IGP announced the launch of the Special Intervention Squad of the Police in Kaduna state.

He mentioned that the initiative, initially planned for April, has been fast-tracked due to the unfortunate incidents of the kidnapping of students in Kuriga, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

The IGP further said the police will to adopt all strategies, including non-kinetic approaches, to ensure the safe rescue or release of the students.

Recall that the bandits had stormed the LEA Primary School, Kuriga, around 8.30 am on Thursday, shortly after the assembly gathering and abducted the pupils and some staff members of the schools.

Bandits Demand N40 Trillion, 11 Hilux Vans, 150 Bikes As Ransom For Kaduna Victims

Bandits who abducted 16 residents from the Gonin Gora region of Kaduna State have demanded 40 trillion naira as ransom for their victims.

Naija News reports that apart from the huge monetary demand, the bandits also asked for 11 Hilux vans and 150 motorcycles in exchange for the 16 persons they are holding captive.

This development was confirmed to newsmen by a community leader, John Yusuf, who said the bandits got in touch with the victims’ families and asked for the items.

“The bandits have contacted us. They are demanding for N40 trillion, 11 Hilux vans and 150 motorcycles for the release of 16 people they are holding captive.

“Where are we going to get this kind of money! Even if we sell the entire community, we cannot raise N40 trillion. Even Nigeria as a country has never made a budget of N40 trillion,” he said.