Shehu Sani Reacts As Bandits Kidnap 287 Students In Kaduna School

A former Kaduna North Senator, Shehu Sanni, has reacted to the bandit attack on a school in the state, which resulted in the kidnap of 287 students.

Naija News recalls a total of 287 students from the LEA Primary and Secondary School in Kuriga, Kaduna State, were kidnapped on Thursdaywhen bandits attacked the school premises.

This was made known in an update given by the Head Teacher, Sani Abdullahi, who narrated the incident when Governor Uba Sani led senior government officials and top security brass to the Kuriga Village Head’s palace.

Reacting to the development in a post via his official X handle on Thursday afternoon, Sani described the abduction of the students as tragic and depressing.

The former lawmaker, however, stated that he is optimistic their freedom will be secured.

He wrote: It’s tragic to hear that 232 students have just been kidnapped in Kuriga village, Chikun Lg in Kaduna State. It’s the same village where a school principal, Idris Sufyan was killed and his wife kidnapped over a month ago. However, I’m optimistic their freedom will be secured.”

Governor Sani Speaks On Kidnap Of 287 Students In Kaduna School

Meanwhile, Governor Sani has vowed that all efforts would be put in place to ensure the students return home safely.

The Governor disclosed that he had already spoken with the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, on the matter, and the security forces have swung into action to rescue the victims from their attackers.