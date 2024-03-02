Fix Economy To Avert Protest From Nigerians Who Have Nothing To Lose But Their Shackles – Shehu Sani Tells Tinubu

A former lawmaker representing Kaduna Central in the Senate, Shehu Sani, has urged President Bola Tinubu to intensify their efforts on economic reforms to avoid the threat of protests from unhappy Nigerians.

The ex-federal lawmaker remarked that, in contrast to the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress, this form of protest occurs unexpectedly without any formal announcement.

Naija News recalls that the federal government has dismissed the Labour Union’s protest as needless and President Tinubu told the unions to waiti until 2027 to join the electoral process.

Reacting, the NLC countered the president’ statement by emphasizing that he should prioritize resolving the crippling effects of hunger, unemployment, and inflation on the economy instead of worrying about threats to his office.

In response to the conflict between the NLC and the federal government after the two-day warning strike was called off, Sani took to his X account to share his viewpoints.

Sani, addressing the issue, pointed out that protests to truly fear aren’t the ones announced by organized labor or civil society organizations, but those carried out by desperate individuals like the unemployed, hungry, and homeless who have nothing to lose.

He wrote, “The most dreadful protests are not the controlled ones organised by the Labour Unions, the organised civil society or the opposition parties.

“The protests this country should work hard to avert are the organic ones led by the hungry, the homeless, the unemployed, the downtrodden, and the dregs of the streets; this kind of protest doesn’t come with notice of date of commencement or date of suspension, this protest is the kind led by people who have nothing to lose but their shackles; this is the kind of protest the Government and nation must avoid.”