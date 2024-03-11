Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Monday, 11th March, 2024

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Monday, 11th March 2024

The Presidency on Sunday stated that claims made by Senator Abdul Ningi, representing Bauchi Central, that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government is operating two versions of the 2024 budget is false.

Senator Ningi, speaking on behalf of the Northern Senators’ Forum during an interview with BBC Hausa, alleged that the National Assembly debated and passed N25 trillion as the 2024 budget and not the N28.7 trillion being implemented by the Federal Government.

He said: “Apart from what the National Assembly did on the floor, there was another budget that was done underground, which we didn’t know.

“The new things we have discovered in the budget were not known to us. We haven’t seen them in the budget that was debated and considered on the floor of the National Assembly.”

“For example, it was said that there was a budget of N28 trillion, but what was passed was N25 trillion,” Ningi added.

Reacting in a statement titled ‘THE FACTS ABOUT 2024 BUDGET’ obtained by Naija News, Special Adviser to the President on Information & Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, accused Senator Ningi of making wild claims.

He stated that the presidency considers it appropriate to inform Nigerians that there is no truth whatsoever in the allegation made by the lawmaker.

The spokesperson for President Bola Tinubu, Ajuri Ngelale, has defended the president’s decision to remove the petrol subsidy, stating that the move was a necessary step rooted in economic pragmatism.

In a recent interview with media entrepreneur, Chude Jideonwo, Ngelale highlighted that while President Tinubu was the “implementer” of the subsidy removal, the plan was already set in motion before he took office.

According to Ngelale, the petrol subsidy, which had long been a subject of debate within Nigeria’s economic policy framework, was funded up until July 1, 2023.

However, President Tinubu opted to announce its removal on May 29, shortly after assuming office, as a strategic measure to preempt the looming deadline and ensure the nation could adequately prepare for the economic adjustments that would follow.

The decision to remove the subsidy has sparked discussions across the country, with some praising it for its long-term benefits to Nigeria’s economy, while others express concern over its immediate impact on the cost of living for the average Nigerian.

Subsidies on petrol have been a significant burden on the nation’s finances, with proponents of their removal arguing that the funds could be redirected towards more impactful developmental projects.

A shipment of illegal drugs that was hidden in the engine compartment of an interstate commercial bus was discovered by National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) agents, just as two grandfathers were arrested for drug trafficking.

Naija News reports that the agency’s director of media and advocacy Femi Babafemi, in a statement on Sunday, detailed that on Thursday, NDLEA operatives conducting a stop and search operation on the highway found no less than 5.2 kg of cannabis sativa and opiates in the engine compartment of an interstate commercial bus bearing the license plate VDY 187 XA along the Gbongan – Ibadan expressway, Osun state.

According to the report, Iorliam Sughnen Dominic, a 35-year-old bus driver who admitted to hiding anything, was detained pending additional inquiries.

The previous day, Wednesday, March 6, a 26-year-old lady, Obasanmi Esther Iyanu, who produces and distributes skuchies was arrested during a raid on her hideout in Osogbo, the Osun state capital.

At least, 16.5 litres of the illicit substance and different quantities of molly and cannabis were recovered from her during the raid.

The government of Niger State, under the leadership of Governor Mohammed Umar Bago, has confirmed that all preparations have been finalized to guarantee a smooth visit by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the state on Monday, 12th March 2024.

Ahead of the event, the government announced that the revamped Minna Airport has officially been renamed as Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Airport.

This development was announced by the state commissioner for Information and Strategy, Hajiya Binta Mamman, during a press conference in Minna regarding the President’s upcoming visit to commission various projects, Naija News reports.

She explained that during the visit, President Tinubu would commission the remodelled and upgraded terminal at Minna International Airport renamed after him which was originally a federal government initiative.

A fire incident occurred at the Dan’agundi Transmission Station in metropolitan Kano on Sunday, impacting the electricity supply to major parts of the city.

The station, which is a crucial node in the electricity distribution network operated by the Kano Transmission Company (TCN), saw two of its high-performance capacity transformers affected by the blaze.

A management official from the Kano TCN, according to Daily Trust reported that, out of the station’s transformers, two have been compromised by the fire, while two others remain in good condition.

The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage are currently under investigation, with emergency services responding promptly to the incident to contain the fire and prevent further damage.

The Dan’agundi Transmission Station is instrumental in distributing electricity to various parts of Kano, one of Nigeria’s largest cities.

The loss of two transformers is expected to cause significant disruptions to the power supply in the area, affecting residential, commercial, and industrial activities.

The president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, has disclosed that the labour union is yet to adopt a specific figure to present to the tripartite committee as the new minimum wage for Nigerian workers.

According to Ajaero, the figures of N500,000 and N700,000 are merely suggestions from the state labour unions submitted during zonal hearings on the minimum wage and not the official position of the NLC.

The NLC president made this known in a chat with Punch on the sidelines of the North-East zonal public hearing by the tripartite committee on national wage in Yola Adamawa State.

He said the NLC secretariat has not adopted or announced any amount, and the figures flying around should be disregarded by the public.

The lawmaker representing Kaduna North Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Bello El-Rufai, has acknowledged that the Labour Party (LP) 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, is a brilliant individual.

He disclosed that he had had the opportunity to interact with Obi on a flight and discuss with him.

However, he submitted that judging by governance, Lagos is more developed than Anambra, and Peter Obi is not on the same level as former Governor Babatunde Fashola or his father, Nasir El-Rufai.

Speaking further, the younger El-Rufai said he doesn’t believe in political messiahs.

Benue State government has reiterated that the anti-open grazing law signed by the administration of the immediate past governor of the state, Samuel Ortom, is still in effect.

Naija News recalls that the administration of the immediate past governor had enacted the anti-open grazing law.

However, in a statement released on Sunday, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Sir Tersoo Kula, emphasized that open grazing will only be allowed at designated ranches.

The Benue government spokesman called for an immediate end to all armed herder attacks on farming communities.

According to Kula, it would be illegal and diversionary for the writers or supporters of the aforementioned publication to request a review from the Benue State government at this time, as the administration has no plans to review the law.

He declared that the state will not revisit the ban on open grazing through organizations that threaten people or publish illegal content.

Kula lamented that the cabal that unleashed criminal gangs on the Benue people has not shown remorse.

He claimed that Miyetti Allah appeared to be celebrating the killings in multiple areas by making such a declaration.

The lawmaker representing Kaduna North Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Bello El-Rufai, in an enlightening conversation with Seun Okinbaloye on Saturday, shared insights into the sentiments of his father, the former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, regarding his recent ministerial nomination by President Bola Tinubu.

According to Bello, his father had no initial desire for a ministerial position and viewed the Senate’s rejection of his nomination as a loss of an effective administrator for Nigeria.

Bello disclosed that it required significant persuasion from him and other family members to convince Nasir El-Rufai to accept the ministerial nomination offered by President Tinubu.

This revelation came to light following the Senate’s decision in August to confirm only 45 out of the 48 ministerial nominees presented by the President, excluding El-Rufai, Stella Okotete from Delta, and Sani Danladi from Taraba.

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio stated that the three unconfirmed nominees would undergo further security checks, advising those not confirmed to seek redress with the President.

This decision has sparked discussions on the criteria for ministerial appointments and the implications of the Senate’s rejections on the administration’s ability to assemble a competent team.

Expressing his disappointment, Bello El-Rufai remarked on the setback his father’s rejection represented, not only for their family but for the country at large.

He emphasized the potential contributions Nasir El-Rufai could have made to the nation, leveraging his vast experience and administrative prowess.

An officer of the Nigeria Police, Inspector Michael Odey, has been found guilty of extortion and dismissed from the force.

Naija News reports that the police command in Rivers State terminated the employment of the erring officer and suspended two others due to their involvement in the reported extortion of 3,000 USDT from a resident of Port Harcourt.

The accomplices who are now suspended are identified as ASP Doubara Edonyabor and ASP Talent Mungo.

According to a statement released by the Rivers State Police Public Relations Officer, Grace Iringe-Koko, the Police Service Commission (PSC) officially approved the suspensions of both officers.

That's the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. See you again tomorrow.