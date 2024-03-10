‘I Don’t Think Peter Obi Is A Bad Man, But I Don’t Believe In Messiahs’ – El-Rufai

The lawmaker representing Kaduna North Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Bello El-Rufai, has acknowledged that the Labour Party (LP) 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, is a brilliant individual.

He disclosed that he had had the opportunity to interact with Obi on a flight and discuss with him.

In his words, “I’ve flown next to Governor Peter Obi, probably he won’t even remember. I was going to Wales when I did my A-levels.

“I was impressed by his simplicity. Other Governors were flying first class, he was in business, don’t ask me why I was in business but I was there.

“I picked his brain and stuff. I was a kid, probably 18, I don’t think he’s a bad man, that’s not what I’m saying.”

However, he submitted that judging by governance, Lagos is more developed than Anambra, and Peter Obi is not on the same level as former Governor Babatunde Fashola or his father, Nasir El-Rufai.

Speaking further, the younger El-Rufai said he doesn’t believe in political messiahs.

According to him, “You know we followed (former) President Buhari thinking he could solve the problem. My issue with what is going on in the Labour Party is they believe one person can solve this problem; it’s not going to work that way; this is a collective effort.”