Anti-Open Grazing Law Remains In Force – Benue Govt

Benue State government has reiterated that the anti-open grazing law signed by the administration of the immediate past governor of the state, Samuel Ortom, is still in effect.

Naija News recalls that the administration of the immediate past governor had enacted the anti-open grazing law.

However, in a statement released on Sunday, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Sir Tersoo Kula, emphasized that open grazing will only be allowed at designated ranches.

The Benue government spokesman called for an immediate end to all armed herder attacks on farming communities.

According to Kula, it would be illegal and diversionary for the writers or supporters of the aforementioned publication to request a review from the Benue State government at this time, as the administration has no plans to review the law.

He declared that the state will not revisit the ban on open grazing through organizations that threaten people or publish illegal content.

Kula lamented that the cabal that unleashed criminal gangs on the Benue people has not shown remorse.

He claimed that Miyetti Allah appeared to be celebrating the killings in multiple areas by making such a declaration.

Kula further said that Governor Hyacinth Alia acknowledged the security authorities’ efforts and determination to bring peace and normalcy back to the impacted towns.

He asked everyone in the public to back the law’s complete enforcement against open grazing.