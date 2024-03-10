Niger State Govt Renames Minna Airport After President Tinubu

The government of Niger State, under the leadership of Governor Mohammed Umar Bago, has confirmed that all preparations have been finalized to guarantee a smooth visit by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the state on Monday, 12th March 2024.

Ahead of the event, the government announced that the revamped Minna Airport has officially been renamed as Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Airport.

This development was announced by the state commissioner for Information and Strategy, Hajiya Binta Mamman, during a press conference in Minna regarding the President’s upcoming visit to commission various projects, Naija News reports.

“I am pleased to announce that all necessary arrangements have been meticulously put in place to welcome Mr. President tomorrow,” She explained,” Daily Post quoted Mamman saying.

She explained that during the visit, President Tinubu would commission the remodelled and upgraded terminal at Minna International Airport renamed after him which was originally a federal government initiative.

“The project faced delays promoting the farmer Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago led administration to assume control, ensuring it is expedited completion after consultation with relevant authorities,” the commissioner stated.

Mrs. Binta Manmman also said the President is expected to commission various categories of sophisticated agricultural mechanization equipment procured by the State Government as well as lay the foundation stone of the Hajj terminal for easy airlift of pilgrims to Mecca.

“These acquisitions align with our shared goal of achieving food security and supporting the national agendas of both federal and state governments,” the commissioner noted.

On why the renaming of the remodelled airport after the President, the commissioner explained that the decision was due to the support Niger State is receiving from the federal government under the incumbent administration.