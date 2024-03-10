Police Dismisses Officer, Suspends Two For Extorting 3,000 USDT From Man In Rivers State

An officer of the Nigeria Police, Inspector Michael Odey, has been found guilty of extortion and dismissed from the force.

Naija News reports that the police command in Rivers State terminated the employment of the erring officer and suspended two others due to their involvement in the reported extortion of 3,000 USDT from a resident of Port Harcourt.

The accomplices who are now suspended are identified as ASP Doubara Edonyabor and ASP Talent Mungo.

According to a statement released by the Rivers State Police Public Relations Officer, Grace Iringe-Koko, the Police Service Commission (PSC) officially approved the suspensions of both officers.

“As previously communicated during our press briefing on February 13, 2024, Inspector Michael Odey was found guilty and subsequently dismissed from duty, effective from 07/02/2024, following thorough Orderly room proceedings and a comprehensive review conducted by the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 16,” the statement read.

It added: “Furthermore, during the aforementioned briefing, we provided information regarding the ongoing reviews of ASP Doubara Edonyabo and ASP Talent Mungo, as their respective ranks required approval from the Inspector General of Police and the Police Service Commission.

“Today, we hereby inform the public that the Police Service Commission has officially authorized the suspension from duty of ASP Doubara Edonyabo and ASP Talent Mungo, effective from 29/02/2024. Additionally, the salaries of the implicated officers have been stopped.

“The two officers will face the Force Disciplinary Committee (FDC), which is responsible for addressing disciplinary issues involving senior officers. An update on other cases involving these officers will soon be given.”

Reports Of Extortion

Prior to the suspension, Naija News understands that a human rights activist in Delta State, Harrison Gwamnishu, made a post via his X handly (@HarrisonBbi18), on January 19, where he accused the officers of arresting a man and extorting $3,000 from him before “dumping” him in Port Harcourt.

“The police officers attached to Rivers State command left Port Harcourt to Aba, Abia State, arrested the man, took him to Rivers State, Bayelsa State and entered Ughelli, Delta State.

“After paying 3000 USDT, they moved him back to Port Harcourt and dumped him. Let it be on record that the commissioner of police in Rivers State, is aware of this kidnapping by men under his supervision,” Gwamnishu alleged on the microblogging platform.

Shortly thereafter, the Rivers State Police Command promptly responded to the aforementioned post, confirming the identification of the implicated officers.

As per the police spokesperson, the accused law enforcement officials were apprehended during the ongoing investigation into the allegations.

She provided reassurance that the findings of the police inquiry would be disclosed to the public.