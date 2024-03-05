Reasons Why Man United And PSG Are Becoming More Interested In Victor Osimhen

Premier League giants, Manchester United, and French Ligue 1 giants, Paris Saint Germain are said to be the frontrunners for the signature of Victor Osimhen.

Victor Osimhen is arguably the most sought-after striker in Europe currently, as Napoli are said to be ready to sell him in the 2024 summer transfer window.

Initially, reports claimed that Chelsea were the frontrunners for Victor Osimhen’s signature as they were ready to trigger his release clause which is reportedly worth between €110 million and €130 million.

However, a report by the Independent, a United Kingdom publication, claimed that Manchester United and PSG are now the frontrunners.

According to the report, the arrival of United’s 25 percent owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe who is now directly in charge of recruitment at the club has changed the club’s transfer policy.

Manchester United are now focused on making more intelligent and forward-thinking signings in the forthcoming transfer window as they are set to offload several players. Victor Osimhen, being one of the biggest names in football currently and just 25 years old, has checked all the boxes for the kind of player United intends to sign this summer.

At PSG, Victor Osimhen is seen as a top target and a potential replacement for Kylian Mbappe, who would certainly leave the French giants for Real Madrid this summer.

Osimhen, who moved to Napoli from Lille on September 1, 2020, is not a stranger to the French Ligue 1. His aggressive style of attacking is also in line with the ideas of PSG coach Luis Enrique. Hence, he is a perfect fit for the club’s system.

However, a series of sources close to him have said that Victor Osimhen is determined to move to the Premier League this summer, which gives a club like Manchester United, alongside Chelsea and Arsenal, who are also said to be interested in him, an edge of grabbing his signature.