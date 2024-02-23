Jim Ratcliffe Approves Sales Of 11 Players At Manchester United

The new part-owner of Manchester United, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, has reportedly given the go-ahead for the club to offload 11 of the club’s players.

Though Jim Ratcliffe is not the majority owner of the Red Devils, he is in charge of the club’s football operations which means that he has the biggest say in the players or coaches that come in or go out.

One of his goals is to rebuild the club’s squad by getting rid of some deadwood and bringing in new players within the shortest possible time.

In line with that, ESPN claimed that the British billionaire has approved a major overhaul of the club’s first-team squad in the forthcoming summer transfer window.

Instead of focusing majorly on incoming players, the chairman of INEOS Group wants to start the rebuild of the team with a clearout sale.

Aside from the need to kick out deadwood from the club, the move to conduct a clearout is to create room for new signings to avoid breaching financial fair play rules.

Note that their inability to qualify for the UEFA Champions League knockout stage has affected their finances and if they fail to qualify for the UCL this season their financial status will worsen. Hence, the need for the clearout.

The players who are likely to be sold this summer in line with the approval of Sir Jim Ratcliffe are Harry Maguire, Scott McTominay, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Casemiro, and Raphael Varane.

Others are Christian Eriksen, Victor Lindelof, Jadon Sancho, Donny van de Beek, Brandon Williams, and Facundo Pellistri.

As for out-of-favour France international, Anthony Martial, the French striker is expected to leave Old Trafford as a free agent this summer because his contract with the club will expire in June 2024.