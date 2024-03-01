Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Friday, 1st March, 2024

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Friday, 1st March 2024

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has warned protesting labour unions in the country against causing unrest.

Naija News reports that the Nigerian leader gave the warning in his speech on Thursday during the inauguration of the Red Line Rail Project in Lagos.

Tinubu, who said he watched how people are demonstrating across the country over the ongoing hardship, said that unions must not hide under the guise of human rights to cause unrest.

“You are not the only voice Nigeria has…” Tinubu said.

Recall that the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) members staged a demonstration across the states on Tuesday over the continued rise of the price of commodities, among other economic crises in Nigeria.

However, having commended the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for the Red Line project, and extended his regards to all dignitaries present at the occasion, President Tinubu reiterated that he sees the groaning of the people over the current economic hardship in the country.

Tinubu, however, said his administration will not back down on its policies and actions taken to curb corruption and make good use of diverted funds in the public sector.

In a significant development for Nigeria’s construction and housing sector, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has issued a directive to cement manufacturers to revert to the previous pricing of the commodity.

This announcement was made by the Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, following his inspection of the BUA cement factory in Sokoto on Thursday.

During a recent meeting with the manufacturers, President Tinubu expressed his decision, emphasizing the need for affordability in the construction sector to support the federal government’s initiatives on housing and infrastructure development.

Umahi, speaking on the directive, said, “I want to encourage them to abide by the directive of Mr. President so that we can achieve a massive housing program and the renewed hope agenda of concrete roads by the President.”

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Thursday, commissioned the Red Line Rail Mass Transit project in Lagos State.

The President was earlier received by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his wife, Ibijoke, the Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hazmat, state commissioners and aides, at the inauguration of the red line train project.

Naija News reports that the Red Rail Line is a 37 km rail line with 13 stations, integrating key bus terminals at Oyingbo, Yaba, Oshodi, Ikeja, Ebute Metta, Iju and Iddo with connection to the international and domestic wings of the Murtala Muhammed Airport.

The train has the capacity to transport 1.1m people daily when fully operational.

In a post via his official X handle on Thursday morning, Sanwo-Olu said the commissioning of the project is not just about improving the city’s mobility, but about reshaping the urban landscape and setting a new pace for development.

The governor stated that by connecting critical points across Lagos, his administration is opening doors to opportunities, growth, and a sustainable future.

President Bola Tinubu has assured Nigerians that his administration is committed to ending corruption.

The President stated this on Thursday while delivering his speech at the inauguration of the Red Rail Line project in Lagos State.

He said his administration will not back down on its policies and actions to curb corruption and make good use of diverted funds in the public sector.

He said: “The fight against corruption is on, we will not look back, we will fight it to ruins.

“Today is to be remembered for good, an evidence that it is good to dream, a serious validation of democracy.”

The President also assured Nigerians that the country will be out of economic problems, ‘we just need to work hard with perseverance’.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris has called on Nigerians to give the administration of President Bola Tinubu more time to fix Nigeria.

Making this call while speaking in Lagos on Thursday, Idris pointed out that the administration is aware of the anguish and suffering endured by Nigerians and it is making every effort to guarantee that circumstances in the nation improve.

He said, “We know that there is still insecurity, but it is not as much as what we used to have and we are working to ensure that this is resolved. We know the situation of the economy and how it has affected Nigerians and the administration of President Bola Tinubu is working to ensure that Nigerian citizens have a better life and we ask for Nigerians to be more patient with him.

“I’d love to borrow the words of Professor Soyinka when he visited the President that he doesn’t like to judge anyone until after a year of the administration. I’d also like to request for that of Nigerians, please, give us time.”

Elder statesman and Ijaw leader, Edwin Clark, has reacted to the decision of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to lift sanctions earlier imposed on some of its members, including Niger Republic, Mali, and Burkina Faso, following the military coup in the affected countries.

It would be recalled that in the wake of the coup in the listed countries, ECOWAS ordered economic and other sanctions against the countries as a way of forcing them back to democracy, but instead of caving in, the military juntas in the countries announced they were pulling out of the regional bloc.

This led to an intervention by former Nigerian military head of state, Yakubu Gowon, who called on ECOWAS to lift the sanctions against the countries.

The ECOWAS Head of States eventually heeded the recommendation by Gowon by lifting the sanctions, and Clark, in his reaction, commended the leadership of ECOWAS, President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria and Gowon himself for the step taken.

The elder statesman said he wasn’t surprised by the turn of events in removing the sanctions following the Summit, which was held on Saturday, 24th February, 2024.

Clark, in a personally signed statement, said Gowon displayed a high sense of responsibility. He added that President Tinubu should also be commended for heeding wise counsel.

A nominee for membership of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Board of Directors, Urum Kalu Eke, has declined the offer, citing his current engagement with the World Bank.

Naija News reports that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had submitted five names, including Urum, to the Senate for confirmation as board members of the CBN.

However, during the plenary earlier, the former Governor of Abia State, Senate Orji Kalu, informed the Senate that Urum had personally contacted him to reject the offer.

Senator Kalu explained that the nominee emphasized that accepting the position would conflict with his current role as a consultant at the World Bank.

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubarkar, has hailed the commissioning of the 188MW Geometric Power Plant in Aba, Abia State.

In a post via his X handle on Thursday, Atiku said the much-needed electricity in Aba will unleash the full potential of the industrial and commercial nerve centre of Abia.

The former vice president also congratulated and appreciated the efforts of the former Minister of Power, Prof Barth Nnaji, and his team to deliver on this project despite all the obstacles in the political and business environment.

The Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the last general election, Peter Obi, has condemned the recent decision of the Monetary Policy Committee to hike the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) to 22.5% and the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) to 45%.

Obi warned that the measure’s failure to manage money supply effectively would exacerbate financial hardships for many Nigerian households, potentially resulting in increased job losses in sectors such as manufacturing, which is heavily dependent on bank loans and credit facilities.

Naija News reported that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has raised the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) by four hundred basis points to 22.75 per cent from 18.75 per cent.

The apex bank Governor, Yemi Cardoso, announced this after Tuesday’s first Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting for the year in Abuja.

However, Obi, in a statement released via his X handle on Thursday, contended that restricting liquidity in the financial system does not enhance productivity, particularly in food production, which he identified as the primary driver of inflation in Nigeria.

Proposing a solution, the former Anambra State governor emphasized that the government must prioritize addressing insecurity to effectively manage the high inflation rate and production decline.

He emphasized that addressing this issue would facilitate higher food and crude oil production, resulting in an overall production increase and subsequently making products, especially food, more affordable.

President Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, departed Nigeria for Doha, Qatar, on a state visit.

Naija News reports President Tinubu departed Nigeria through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos shortly after commissioning the first phase of the Lagos Red Rail Project.

As earlier reported by this platform, President Tinubu will embark on a two-day official visit to the State of Qatar to further strengthen cooperation between the two nations in several areas, including security, cultural exchange, and economic development.

This is to honour an invitation by His Highness, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar.

This was made known in a statement to journalists on Wednesday night by Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

During the visit, Tinubu will witness the signing of several agreements focused on boosting Nigeria’s real sector and creating value-additive investments across the fields of trade, education, culture, solid minerals, digital economy, agriculture, and gas, as well as fostering cooperation on counter-terrorism.

The President will also participate in a business and investment forum that will bring together top-level executives in both the private and public sectors of Nigeria and Qatar to advance cross-sectoral opportunities for mutually beneficial growth and development

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.