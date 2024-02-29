I Will Fight Corruption To Finish -Tinubu Assures Nigerians

President Bola Tinubu has assured Nigerians that his administration is committed to ending corruption.

The President stated this on Thursday while delivering his speech at the inauguration of the Red Rail Line project in Lagos State.

He said his administration will not back down on its policies and actions to curb corruption and make good use of diverted funds in the public sector.

He said: “The fight against corruption is on, we will not look back, we will fight it to ruins.

“Today is to be remembered for good, an evidence that it is good to dream, a serious validation of democracy.”

The President also assured Nigerians that the country will be out of economic problems, ‘we just need to work hard with perseverance’.

He said: “The momentum of greatness that we started has become unstoppable. It is a constant reminder that positive change and progress are possible, and we must attain it. We must adhere to our pledge through perseverance and consistency.

“When you put people at the centre of your vision and planning, you will see the value. I look forward to the completion of other phases.”