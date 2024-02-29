Tinubu Gives New Directive To Dangote, BUA Over Price Of Cement

In a significant development for Nigeria’s construction and housing sector, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has issued a directive to cement manufacturers to revert to previous pricing of the commodity.

This announcement was made by the Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, following his inspection of the BUA cement factory in Sokoto on Thursday.

During a recent meeting with the manufacturers, President Tinubu expressed his decision, emphasizing the need for affordability in the construction sector to support the federal government’s initiatives on housing and infrastructure development.

Umahi, speaking on the directive, said, “I want to encourage them to abide by the directive of Mr. President so that we can achieve a massive housing program and the renewed hope agenda of concrete roads by the President.”

The Minister also praised BUA for the completion of its 5th production line, a development that promises to enhance the company’s production capacity significantly.

“When the chairman of the company visited Mr. President last week, he assured that the 5th line would soon commence operation. With my visit here, I can confirm that the 5th line, though waiting to be commissioned, has already commenced operation,” Umahi remarked, attesting to the company’s commitment to increasing cement supply in the market.

Umahi, accompanied by the Senate Committee Chairman on Housing, Senator Aminu Tambuwal, highlighted the federal government’s ongoing infrastructure projects, including a 372-kilometer dual carriageway from Zaria to Sokoto State, which will utilize both asphalt and concrete to align with the President’s vision for durable roads.

Senator Aminu Tambuwal lauded BUA’s management for their efficiency and adherence to high standards.

He further urged the company to ensure that the increased production capacity not only boosts availability but also makes cement more affordable for Nigerians, aligning with the administration’s goal of housing for all.

The Managing Director of BUA, Engineer Yusuf Binji, in his welcome address, reassured that the commencement of operations on the 5th line would lead to a significant increase in cement production.

This boost is expected to contribute to a reduction in market prices, making the essential building material more accessible to a broader segment of Nigerians.