Breaking: President Tinubu Departs For Qatar (Video)

President Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, departed Nigeria for Doha, Qatar, on a state visit.

Naija News reports President Tinubu departed Nigeria through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos shortly after commissioning the first phase of the Lagos Red Rail Project.

See the video.

As earlier reported by this platform, President Tinubu will embark on a two-day official visit to the State of Qatar to further strengthen cooperation between the two nations in several areas, including security, cultural exchange, and economic development.

This is to honour an invitation by His Highness, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar.

This was made known in a statement to journalists on Wednesday night by Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

During the visit, Tinubu will witness the signing of several agreements focused on boosting Nigeria’s real sector and creating value-additive investments across the fields of trade, education, culture, solid minerals, digital economy, agriculture, and gas, as well as fostering cooperation on counter-terrorism.

The President will also participate in a business and investment forum that will bring together top-level executives in both the private and public sectors of Nigeria and Qatar to advance cross-sectoral opportunities for mutually beneficial growth and development

The President will be accompanied on the trip by senior government officials for the signing of agreements.