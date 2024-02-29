Hardship: Give Tinubu’s Administration More Time To Fix Nigeria — Information Minister Pleads

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris has called on Nigerians to give the administration of President Bola Tinubu more time to fix Nigeria.

Making this call while speaking in Lagos on Thursday, Idris pointed out that the administration is aware of the anguish and suffering endured by Nigerians and it is making every effort to guarantee that circumstances in the nation improve.

He said, “We know that there is still insecurity, but it is not as much as what we used to have and we are working to ensure that this is resolved. We know the situation of the economy and how it has affected Nigerians and the administration of President Bola Tinubu is working to ensure that Nigerian citizens have a better life and we ask for Nigerians to be more patient with him.

“I’d love to borrow the words of Professor Soyinka when he visited the President that he doesn’t like to judge anyone until after a year of the administration. I’d also like to request for that of Nigerians, please, give us time.”

Naija News reports that his remarks coincided with the ongoing demonstrations by Nigerians against the dire consequences of the President Tinubu-led federal government’s decision to eliminate fuel subsidies and float the nation’s foreign exchange market.