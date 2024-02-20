Photo Of OAU Veterinary Technologist Killed By Lion Emerges

A photo of Olabode Olawuyi, a Veterinary Technologist at the Zoological Garden of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, killed by a lion on Monday has emerged online.

Naija News reports that a friend and cousin of the deceased, identified as Okunola Segun, shared Olawuyi’s photo via his Facebook page.

He expressed sadness over the unnatural and unexpected death, adding that Olawuyi was a loyal family man and would be greatly missed.

Okunola Segun wrote: “Oh no, I desperately hope it’s not true. My childhood friend and cousin went to be with the Lord in a most unnatural and unexpected way attacked by a lion inside OAU lle-Ife. He was a committed Redeemite, a loyal family man. Olabode Olawuyi, I am distressed for you my brother, your love to us was great. I will surely miss you.”

Earlier, the Public Relations Officer of the university, Abiodun Olarewaju, in a statement on Monday, said other members of staff who were at the scene of the incident did everything to rescue the deceased, but the wild cat had already caused severe fatalities.

While commiserating with Olawuyi’s family, the varsity spokesman said the management had ordered a comprehensive investigation into the immediate and remote causes of the incident.