Tragedy As Lion Kills Zookeeper In Obafemi Awolowo University

A 9-year-old male lion on Monday killed a zookeeper, identified as Olabode Olawuyi, at the Zoological garden of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

Naija News reports that the Olawuyi, a Veterinary Technologist who has been in charge of the Zoological garden for over a decade, was killed while feeding the wild cats in their den.

Confirming the incident, the Public Relations Officer of the university, Abiodun Olarewaju, in a statement on Monday, said other members of staff who were at the scene of the incident did everything to rescue the deceased, but the wild cat had already caused severe fatalities.

While commiserating with Olawuyi’s family, the varsity spokesman said the management had ordered a comprehensive investigation into the immediate and remote causes of the incident.

He said, “Mr Olawuyi has been taking care of the lions since they were born on campus about 9 years ago, but, tragically, the male lion killed the man who had been feeding them.

“The other members of staff who were at the scene of the incident did everything within their power to rescue their boss but the wild cat had already caused severe fatalities.”

Olarewaju said upon hearing the sad news, the management team, led by the Vice Chancellor, Prof Adebayo Bamire, abruptly ended an ongoing meeting for an on-the-spot assessment.

“Vice-Chancellor, Professor Adebayo Simeon BAMIRE, was informed, on arrival, by the Acting Director of the University Health and Medical Centre Dr. Tirimisiyu Olatunji, that all first aid and medical efforts to save the life of the victim proved abortive.

“The University management has sent a delegation to the widow and children of the deceased, imploring them to take solace in God who gives life and also has the power to take life.”