Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Monday, 19th February, 2024

Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Monday, 19th February 2024.

The Nigerian and Brazilian governments are planning to set up a direct flight between the West African nation and the South American country.

In a post released on Sunday via his verified X handle, President Bola Tinubu said the decision was finalised during a meeting on Sunday with his Brazilian counterpart, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

The Nigerian President stated that he and his Brazilian counterpart discussed the move when they met during the ongoing African Union Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Tinubu said the Brazilian Government is willing to work with Nigeria towards enhancing the bilateral relationship between the two sovereign countries.

In a statement on Sunday, the presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngalale, said President Tinubu emphasized the strength of Nigeria’s economic potential and influence, saying the country is witnessing a leap forward, despite some short-term reform pains, as his administration is removing all encumbrances to business.

The President further explained that his administration is investing in critical sectors of the economy like healthcare, education, and agriculture to ensure the welfare of all Nigerian citizens and to create sustainable economic prosperity for future generations.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has said the wrong policies of the Bola Tinubu administration have continued to inflict untold pain and suffering on Nigerians.

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PD) stated this in a post via his official X handle on Sunday.

Atiku said Tinubu failed, at a meeting with State Governors in Abuja on Thursday, to show any concrete policy steps that his administration is taking to contain the crises of currency fluctuation and poverty that face the country.

He said the Tinubu government has demonstrated sufficient poverty of ideas to address the economic hardship and failed to listen to experts who have been offering ideas on how to resolve the crisis.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, has called on Nigerians not to give up on prayers despite the current hardship the nation is going through.

According to him, the present hardships are only temporary and towards a better future for the country as a whole.

Speaking on Sunday at the plenary of Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria in Abuja, Akume pointed out that the current period of lent is a time to seek the face of God for the progress and peace of Nigeria.

He also pointed out that despite the hard times, the administration of President Bola Tinubu has put measures in place to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removal on the citizens, and the government is also working hard to put the country back on the growth trajectory.

The President of the Nigerian Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has accused a former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, of committing so many economic offences during his time in power as the head of the country’s apex bank.

The atrocities the Senate President accused Emefiele of committing include illegal possession of firearms, printing naira notes without authorization, and others which put Nigeria in an economic mess.

He said there is hunger in Nigeria today because of the type of policies and actions taken under Emefiele’s watch during the past administration.

Akpabio, however, submitted that despite the damages caused by the past administration, the government of President Bola Tinubu is battling to ensure Nigerians can sleep with their eyes closed and eat three square meals a day.

While appealing for patience from Nigerians, Akpabio, who spoke personally on Sunday during a thanksgiving service by Senator Barinada Mpigi in Koroma, Tai Local Government Area of Rivers State, said the current leadership would get to the bottom of everything and turn things around for the better.

He said the damages that have happened in Nigeria for so many years can not be corrected in just six months.

Catholic Bishops in the country, under the auspices of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN), have told President Bola Tinubu that his policies are inflicting untold hardship on Nigerians.

The Bishops lamented that there is increasing hunger in the country, unemployment, kidnapping, general insecurity and other crimes are on the increase, and there is a high cost of food and living.

Speaking on Sunday through the CBCN President, Most Rev. Lucius Iwejuru Ugorji, the Bishops said the reforms initiated by President Tinubu have so far been counterproductive, with more Nigerians being plunged into poverty.

Ugorji made the position of the Bishops known when he delivered a speech at the opening session of the 2024 First Plenary Assembly of the CBCN held at the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria Resource Centre, Durumi Abuja.

The cleric said the fuel subsidy removal, coupled with the floating of the naira, has not yielded any positive result so far, and the government is only asking people to make sacrifices and exercise patience while no corresponding action on the part of the leaders is been seen.

The Labour Party (LP) chairmen from the 36 states in the country have reportedly passed a vote of no confidence on the National Chairman of the party, Julius Abure.

The stakeholders urged Abure to step down with immediate effect.

Naija News recalls that the LP chairman was recently accused of mismanaging funds belonging to the party.

The national treasurer, Oluchi Opara, had asked Abure to account for the alleged missing amount of N3.5 billion naira realized from the sales of nomination forms of the 2023 general election.

Supporting Opara’s demand, the chairmen called on the LP flag bearer in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, and other distinguished personalities to join forces with them and demand Abure’s resignation.

Vice President Kashim Shettima has said the Bola Tinubu government is on the right path to returning Nigeria to greatness.

The vice president said President Tinubu would soon revive the economy and the future would be brighter with shared commitment, mutual respect and open dialogue.

Shettima, who was represented by his spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha, said this on Saturday night during the Daily Sun Newspaper Awards in Lagos.

He, however, emphasized the crucial role the media must play in achieving this goal, calling for collaboration and a shared commitment to national progress.

He stressed the crucial role of the media as “watchdogs, truth-seekers, and the voice that informs and empowers our citizens.”

Shettima also noted that the media has the power to shape narratives, foster public discourse and hold institutions accountable.

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has said the economic hardship and the rising prices of fuel and other commodities could lead to social unrest in Nigeria.

In its macroeconomic performance and outlook for 2024 released on Saturday, the AfDB said internal conflicts and violence could also result from rising prices for fuel and other commodities.

According to the financial institution, Ethiopia, Angola and Kenya could also experience social unrest following the rising cost of living and high prices of food items.

The AfDB projected Africa’s economy to grow higher than the 3.2 per cent recorded in 2023, adding that the growth on the continent will rebound to 3.8% in 2024.

However, the bank cautioned that an increase in fuel and commodity prices occasioned by currency depreciation or subsidy removal in Nigeria, Angola, Kenya and Ethiopia could trigger internal conflicts.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has assured Nigerians that the economic policies of the Bola Tinubu administration will soon yield positive results.

Wike gave the assurance on Sunday during a thanksgiving service organised by Senator Barinada Mpigi in Koroma, Tai Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The minister called on Nigerians to support President Tinubu’s economic reform policies to address the economic hardship and poverty in the country.

According to Wike, it won’t be easy to turn the fortunes of the nation around in a short time frame following the bad economy inherited by President Tinubu.

He said: “God in His infinite mercies will continue to give us the strength to work together to support Mr President. So many people in this country hardly remember yesterday, we are in a rush – we have problem, but have you asked yourself how was yesterday? Decisions of Mr President, if we are patient by the end of the day, we will get to where we want to get to.”

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has said nobody can challenge his political camp in 2027 with the alliance he has formed.

The minister said the 2027 elections will be too easy for his camp following the alliance between the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State.

Wike stated this on Sunday during a thanksgiving service organised by Senator Barinada Mpigi in Koroma, Tai Local Government Area of Rivers.

He said: “With the forces we have I don’t know of anybody who can challenge us. I can tell you it is like tomorrow is 2027. For me it is still very far, I can’t wait. The two leadership of the party, APC is here, PDP is here; where can you find that leadership unity? Which state? It is only in Rivers that you can find that unity.

“And that is what many people don’t like. When they see people united and working together, they find how to make sure they are divided but since we know, we have refused to be divided.

“This is the only state where the leading party will win for president, the opposition party will take national assembly in election that was done the same time, same minute and same hour. That is uncommon.”

Read more Nigerian news on Naija News.