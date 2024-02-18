(Video) Emefiele Did Many Terrible Things, We Don’t Even Know What To Charge Him With – Akpabio

The President of the Nigerian Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has accused a former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, of committing so many economic offences during his time in power as the head of the country’s apex bank.

The atrocities the Senate President accused Emefiele of committing include illegal possession of firearms, printing naira notes without authorization, and others which put Nigeria in an economic mess.

He said there is hunger in Nigeria today because of the type of policies and actions taken under Emefiele’s watch during the past administration.

Akpabio, however, submitted that despite the damages caused by the past administration, the government of President Bola Tinubu is battling to ensure Nigerians can sleep with their eyes closed and eat three square meals a day.

While appealing for patience from Nigerians, Akpabio, who spoke personally during a recent event, said the current leadership would get to the bottom of everything and turn things around for the better.

He said the damages that have happened in Nigeria for so many years can not be corrected in just six months.

See the video.

Naija News recalls Emefiele, after he was removed from office by President Tinubu, is currently standing trial before a court on charges bordering on criminal breach of trust, forgery, conspiracy to commit forgery, procurement fraud and conspiracy to commit felony.