Details Of Tinubu’s Meeting With Brazilian President, Lula da Silva Emerge

The Nigerian and Brazilian governments are planning to set up a direct flight between the West African nation and the South American country.

In a post released on Sunday via his verified X handle, President Bola Tinubu said the decision was finalised during a meeting on Saturday with his Brazilian counterpart, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

The Nigerian President stated that he and his Brazilian counterpart discussed the move when they met during the ongoing African Union Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Tinubu said the Brazilian Government is willing to work with Nigeria towards enhancing the bilateral relationship between the two sovereign countries.

He wrote, “During my meeting with the President of Brazil, @LulaOficial, we discussed ways to enhance trade, commercial and cultural relations between our countries.

“We explored several opportunities such as increasing trade volumes, investing in agriculture and aviation, and establishing direct flights between Nigeria and Brazil to promote mutual growth and trade.

“We reaffirmed our commitment to improving ties between our two nations.”

In August 2022, then-Brazilian Ambassador to Nigeria, Francisco Soares Luz disclosed that the trade relations between the countries recorded $280.81 billion in export earnings in 2021.

However, Nigeria’s export earnings to Brazil amounted to $47.2 billion in the year under review.

In the area of imports in 2021, Brazil had higher import earnings of $219.41 billion, while Nigeria recorded earnings of $52.1 billion.