Tinubu Meets Brazilian President, Lula da Silva In Ethiopia (Photos)

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has met with Brazilian President, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, for bilateral talks.

Naija News reports that the Nigerian leader met with his Brazilian counterpart on the sidelines of the 37th Session of the African Union (AU) Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Earlier, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, had said Nigeria will seek to become a member of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates) group of nations within the next two years.

The minister said the move is part of Nigeria’s new foreign policy push to have its voice heard in important global organizations.

See photos of the meeting below.

Nigeria Ready To Host African Central Bank 2028

Meanwhile, President Tinubu has stated that Nigeria is prepared to host the African Central Bank under the Abuja Treaty’s vision.

Naija News reports that the Nigerian president made the statement while addressing African Union leaders at their 37th Ordinary Session in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

President Tinubu stated that his administration will collaborate with the African Union Commission and member states to ensure the bank takes off in 2028.

He emphasized that Africa’s ability to tackle its challenges effectively depends on its resolute determination, rooted in solid solidarity, to prevent the perpetuation of existing issues and the emergence of new ones.

Tinubu pointed out the military coups in the Republics of Guinea, Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger, as well as the withdrawal of three of these nations from ECOWAS, stressing that disagreements regarding unconstitutional changes of government should not lead to a permanent breakdown of regional solidarity and collaboration.