Tinubu On Right Path To Returning Nigeria To Greatness Despite Economic Hardship — Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima has said the Bola Tinubu government is on the right path to returning Nigeria to greatness.

The vice president said President Tinubu would soon revive the economy and the future would be brighter with shared commitment, mutual respect and open dialogue.

Shettima, who was represented by his spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha, said this on Saturday night during the Daily Sun Newspaper Awards in Lagos.

He, however, emphasized the crucial role the media must play in achieving this goal, calling for collaboration and a shared commitment to national progress.

He said: “The government is commencing the implementation of the Pulaku Initiative, a large-scale resettlement programme aimed at addressing the root causes of farmers-herders conflicts. The initiative will revitalize the affected communities through the construction of residences, roads, schools, and essential facilities. I inaugurated a steering committee to coordinate the implementation of the initiative in fulfilment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s promise to improve the lives of all Nigerians.”

He stressed the crucial role of the media as “watchdogs, truth-seekers, and the voice that informs and empowers our citizens.”

Shettima also noted that the media has the power to shape narratives, foster public discourse and hold institutions accountable.

He said: “Tonight, we celebrate not just the exceptional work of individual journalists, but also the collective contribution of the media to Nigeria’s progress. As partners in progress, you have the power to shape narratives, foster public discourse, and hold institutions responsible. Your dedication to investigative journalism, balanced reporting, and fact-checking is essential for a thriving democracy.”

Shettima advocated for collaboration and mutual respect between the media and government, stressing the need for the media to hold the government accountable.

The vice president also called for transparency and open access to information to foster an environment where journalists can work freely and safely.

He further noted President Tinubu’s commitment to a vibrant press, recognising that “a free and independent media is essential for a healthy democracy.”

While advocating press freedom, Shettima urged the media to uphold ethical standards, fact-check information, and avoid sensationalism to combat the growing threat of misinformation and disinformation.

Shettima also highlighted the recent strides by the federal government, including economic reforms, tackling security challenges, and investing in infrastructure, citing the removal of fuel subsidies, despite initial challenges, as yielding positive results with increased federal allocations to states.